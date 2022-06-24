Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $624.71 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $635.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

