Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $8.80 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,619,000 after buying an additional 119,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,990,000 after buying an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 712,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,616,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 400,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,313,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,206,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $148.31 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $143.65 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

