Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,103 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 620,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $3,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $57.29 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

