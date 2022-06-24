Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $297.51 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $295.59 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.85. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

