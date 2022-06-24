Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,288 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Castellan Group bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

NYSE WMT opened at $123.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $338.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

