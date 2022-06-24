Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 56,724 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56,724 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.23.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $209.75 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

