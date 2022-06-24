Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,908 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up about 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $34,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fortive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

