Financial Analysis: BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) vs. E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

BlueCity has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlueCity and E2open Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $168.94 million 0.32 -$48.59 million N/A N/A E2open Parent $425.56 million 6.03 -$165.78 million ($0.87) -9.78

BlueCity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BlueCity and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00

E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.43%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than BlueCity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of BlueCity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67% E2open Parent -38.96% -3.73% -2.33%

Summary

E2open Parent beats BlueCity on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueCity (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, China.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

