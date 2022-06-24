First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get First Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. First Capital has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.04.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.