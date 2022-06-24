First Financial Corp IN Purchases 281 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $410.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.01 and a 200-day moving average of $412.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

