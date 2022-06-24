First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Trading Up 6.1%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.75 and last traded at C$24.63. 224,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,092,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on FM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.04.

The company has a market cap of C$17.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 3.156508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

