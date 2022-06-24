First Tin (LON:1SN) Trading Down 2%

Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.55 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.89 ($0.22). 92,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 349,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.80 million and a PE ratio of -17.25.

In related news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes acquired 808,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £153,563.32 ($188,098.14).

First Tin Plc operates as an exploration and development group focused on tin and associated metals in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

