Flow Price Reaches $1.66 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00007777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $43.62 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00108970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00065867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

