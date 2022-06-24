Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 372,015 shares.The stock last traded at $68.18 and had previously closed at $67.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

