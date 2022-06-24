Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,137 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for about 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Mosaic worth $21,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 560,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOS opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.