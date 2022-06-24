Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.3% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $25,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after buying an additional 1,478,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,047,000 after purchasing an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $518,891,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.98.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

