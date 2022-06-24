Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 854,708 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.