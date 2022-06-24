Foundry Partners LLC Sells 314,717 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314,717 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.