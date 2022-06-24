Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,925 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.67 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

