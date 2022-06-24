Foundry Partners LLC Sells 569,194 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 569,194 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Fulton Financial worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FULT stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

