Fractal (FCL) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week

Fractal (FCL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $506,823.52 and approximately $77,308.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00129809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068774 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.