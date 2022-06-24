Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of Teleflex worth $60,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 63.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 192,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.92.

TFX traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.54. 2,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.81 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

