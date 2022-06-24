Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $71.38 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 775,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $71,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,400,000 after purchasing an additional 428,911 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,727,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after purchasing an additional 229,517 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 337,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 219,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 219,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,456. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

