Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 325,158 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.35% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $121,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 608.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,565. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

