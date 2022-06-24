Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 196,728 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,259,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196,728 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 0.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $90,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,574. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,216 shares of company stock worth $12,895,253. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

