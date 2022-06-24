Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 36,919 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,919 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.67% of STAG Industrial worth $49,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 308,960 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,700,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

