Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 41,432 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,432 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $85,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,109,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,389,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,912,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.71.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $81.39. 6,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $116.59. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

