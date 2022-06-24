Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Takes $53.87 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,383,044 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.13% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,130. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $36.34. 47,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 5.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

