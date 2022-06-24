FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 73,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,768. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

