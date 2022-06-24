Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $78.03 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,089.63 or 0.99941706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00038606 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.