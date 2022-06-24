FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chart Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $151.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $696,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

