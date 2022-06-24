FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The AZEK Company Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AZEK in a report released on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZEK. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

NYSE AZEK opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 717.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

