FY2024 EPS Estimates for ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Reduced by Analyst

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ENEOS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of JXHLY stock opened at 7.44 on Friday. ENEOS has a fifty-two week low of 6.91 and a fifty-two week high of 8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of 7.68.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported 1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 28.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 23.67 billion.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; imports and sells gas, such as LNG and liquefied petroleum gas; and offers copper concentrate, electrolytic coppers, electronic materials, etc.

