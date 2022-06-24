Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.22 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00013153 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $28.22 million and $8.64 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00130185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00066445 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

