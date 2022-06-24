Gems (GEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118,480.65

Gems (GEM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $118,480.65 and approximately $147.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

