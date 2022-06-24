George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.52

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.52 and traded as low as $111.36. George Weston shares last traded at $111.36, with a volume of 1,111 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently commented on WNGRF. Desjardins increased their target price on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
George Weston Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
