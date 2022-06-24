GoChain (GO) Market Cap Reaches $12.42 Million

GoChain (GO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. GoChain has a total market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoChain

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,181,184,308 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

