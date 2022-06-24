Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 313 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $418,981,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,733,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $91.48 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

