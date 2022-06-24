Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.21.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

