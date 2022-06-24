Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,515 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Comcast by 222.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 81,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 59,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,424,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $66,677,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

