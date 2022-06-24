Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 5,433 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.