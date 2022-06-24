Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $224.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

