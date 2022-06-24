Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Shares Down 14.3%

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 55,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.58 million and a P/E ratio of -8.93.

Get Goldcliff Resource alerts:

About Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Panorama Ridge project with a contiguous block of 7,654.53 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada; Kettle Valley project situated in Rock Creek, British Columbia; and Ainsworth project with non-contiguous blocks approximately 4,455 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcliff Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcliff Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.