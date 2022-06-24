Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.54

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and traded as low as $23.92. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 6,247 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

