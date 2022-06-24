Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRN shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.15 to C$2.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

