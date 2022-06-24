Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Roisin Currie Buys 38 Shares

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Roisin Currie bought 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($23.70) per share, for a total transaction of £735.30 ($900.66).

Roisin Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greggs alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, Roisin Currie bought 31 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,111 ($25.86) per share, for a total transaction of £654.41 ($801.58).

On Monday, April 11th, Roisin Currie bought 98 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,410 ($29.52) per share, for a total transaction of £2,361.80 ($2,892.94).

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 1,839 ($22.53) on Friday. Greggs plc has a one year low of GBX 1,821 ($22.31) and a one year high of GBX 3,443 ($42.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,170.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,519.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($40.91) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Greggs (Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.