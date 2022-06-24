Grin Trading Up 3.3% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $66,829.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.20 or 0.05730454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00262647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00596671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00553961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077889 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

