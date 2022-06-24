GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £10,940.77 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.71) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,401.24).

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 33.40 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,753 ($21.47). The stock had a trading volume of 6,251,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,745.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,662.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. GSK plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.26).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.93) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.05) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.72) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.58).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

