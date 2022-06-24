H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.69%.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in H.B. Fuller stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of H.B. Fuller worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

