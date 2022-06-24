H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.
H.B. Fuller stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.69%.
In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in H.B. Fuller stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of H.B. Fuller worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.
H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.