Halving Coin (HALV) Price Hits $0.0416 on Top Exchanges

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00129554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00066658 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014019 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

